Researchers Examine Susceptibility of Acinetobacter Isolates to Antiseptics and Disinfectants

This study by Lanjri, et al. aims to assess the susceptibility of Acinetobacter baumannii isolates to the antiseptics and disinfectants commonly used, and to the non-approved product. This is a prospective study carried out from February to August 2015, in the Bacteriology department of Mohammed V Military Teaching hospital of Rabat on A.baumannii isolates collected from colonized and/or infected patients and environmental samples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.