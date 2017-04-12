Qatar attends Arab Ministers of Finance meetings
Minister of Finance H E Ali Shareef Al Emadi ; Qatar Central Bank Governor H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al Thani, and other senior officials attending the meeting. Qatar took part in the meetings of the 8th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Finance, being held in Rabat, Morocco.
