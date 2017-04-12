Qatar attends Arab Ministers of Finan...

Qatar attends Arab Ministers of Finance meetings

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Peninsula

Minister of Finance H E Ali Shareef Al Emadi ; Qatar Central Bank Governor H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al Thani, and other senior officials attending the meeting. Qatar took part in the meetings of the 8th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Finance, being held in Rabat, Morocco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC