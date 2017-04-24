Q&A with Laila Lalami

Q&A with Laila Lalami

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

Lectures will host a free talk with Laila Lalami, who will speak on Muslims in America: A Secret History at Campbell Hall. Three years have passed since Lalami's The Moor's Account was published, but buzz continues to surround the award-winning novelist and essayist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,892 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC