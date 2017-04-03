Porsche set to speed up training

Seventy-five young men and women from disadvantaged backgrounds are set to get a skills training opportunity as service mechatronics to boost their chances of employment in the automotive industry following the opening of a new training centre by luxury vehicle manufacturer Porsche on Thursday. Porsche said the course, which will run for three years, will give the youths career opportunities in the Volkswagen group.

