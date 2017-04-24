Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Forei...

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei's

His Excellency Mr. Shunsuke Takei, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Djibouti from May 1 to 6. In Morocco and Nigeria, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Takei is scheduled to exchange views with key government officials, among others, as the head of the Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa. This will be the tenth mission of its kind, and approximately 50 people are scheduled to participate in the mission from Japan's business community, relevant government agencies and organizations.

