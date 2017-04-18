Oman and Morocco sign a memorandum of judicial cooperation in Rabat
The memorandum was signed from the Omani side by Sheikh Dr. Is'haq bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court while it was signed from the Moroccan side by Mustafa Faris, First President of the Court of Cassation of Morocco.
