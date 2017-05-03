Nigerian female wrestlers emerge overall Champions
Nigerian female wrestlers have emerged the overall champions at the just concluded 2017 Senior African Wrestling championships in Marrakech, Morocco. The gold medalist are Mercy Genesis 48 kg, Odunayo Adekuoroye 55kg, Aminat Adeniyi 58kg, Blessing Oborududu 63kg, Kemeasuodei Dressman 69kg and Gofit Winnie 75kg.
