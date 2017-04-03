Myleene Klass launches new spring/sum...

Myleene Klass launches new spring/summer collection for Littlewoods

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Get Reading

Are you looking for some new outfits to wear in the warmer weather? This range has something for all occasions Myleene says: "The floral prints used in my maxi dresses were inspired by the exotic blossoms you see all over Marrakech so it was the perfect setting to bring the dresses to life." The collection is made up of 24 pieces and is available in sizes 8-18 with prices starting from 44. On her favourite three pieces in her new collection, Myleene says: "I love the red maxi dress with the white flower detail and black belt, the black lace jumpsuit and the uber floaty, flowery maxi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC