Morocco's parliament approves new government after crisis

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

RABAT, Morocco - Morocco's parliament has approved a new coalition government created to end months of political and economic deadlock. The Chamber of Representatives voted 208- 91 on Wednesday for the government of new Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani, of the Islamist Party of Justice and Development.

