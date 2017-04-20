Morocco's new gov't targets 5.5 pct economic growth

Moroccan government vowed to reach an average economic growth between 4.5 and 5.5 percent a year during its 2016-2021 mandate, the newly appointed Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani said on Wednesday. When delivering his first speech presenting the government's program at the parliament in Rabat, Othmani pledged to cut the government's budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP by 2021 and reduce unemployment rate to 8.5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.