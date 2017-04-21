Morocco's leading TV channel airs Chinese series

The launching ceremony of the series "A Happy Life" was chaired by Liu Qibao, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Mohammed Ghazali, the secretary general of Morocco's Ministry of Communication and Culture. On this occasion, the Director General of China Radio International Wang Gengnian and the Director General of 2M Salim el-Sheikh inked an agreement on broadcasting Chinese series and movies on the Moroccan channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.