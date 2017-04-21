Morocco's leading TV channel airs Chi...

Morocco's leading TV channel airs Chinese series

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The launching ceremony of the series "A Happy Life" was chaired by Liu Qibao, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Mohammed Ghazali, the secretary general of Morocco's Ministry of Communication and Culture. On this occasion, the Director General of China Radio International Wang Gengnian and the Director General of 2M Salim el-Sheikh inked an agreement on broadcasting Chinese series and movies on the Moroccan channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC