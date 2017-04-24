Morocco TV star suspended for Western...

Morocco TV star suspended for Western Sahara slip

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

A Moroccan TV presenter said she will take legal action against her broadcaster employer after being suspended due to on-air slip about the disputed territory of Western Sahara . Soumia Derhouri, who hosts Afrique Soir at the private Medi1 TV channel, told al-Jarida24 website that she would resort to the judiciary to reach a final decision on the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC