Morocco TV star suspended for Western Sahara slip

A Moroccan TV presenter said she will take legal action against her broadcaster employer after being suspended due to on-air slip about the disputed territory of Western Sahara . Soumia Derhouri, who hosts Afrique Soir at the private Medi1 TV channel, told al-Jarida24 website that she would resort to the judiciary to reach a final decision on the case.

