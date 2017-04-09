Morocco to host world sacred music fest featuring "water"

The 23rd Festival of World Sacred Music will be held on May 12-20 in Morocco's old city of Fes, according to the festival's website posted on Sunday. Choosing water as its theme for this year's edition, the 23rd edition of the festival will feature a number of renown traditional artists from all over the world, Abderrafih Zouitene, the President of the festival, said in a note on its website.

