Morocco to get Africa's first high-speed train in 2018
Morocco will get the first high-speed train in Africa in the summer of 2018, the national rail operator ONCF announced on Wednesday. The work on the TGV, "high-speed train" in French, has achieved 86 percent, said Mohamed Rabie Khlie, the director general of ONCF, during an international meeting on train safety held in the northern city of Tangier.
