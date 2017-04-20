Morocco to get Africa's first high-sp...

Morocco to get Africa's first high-speed train in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Morocco will get the first high-speed train in Africa in the summer of 2018, the national rail operator ONCF announced on Wednesday. The work on the TGV, "high-speed train" in French, has achieved 86 percent, said Mohamed Rabie Khlie, the director general of ONCF, during an international meeting on train safety held in the northern city of Tangier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC