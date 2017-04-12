Morocco says Algeria expelled 55 migrants across border12 min ago

Morocco says Algeria expelled 55 migr...

Morocco says Algeria expelled 55 migrants across border

Morocco has accused Algeria of expelling 55 Syrian migrants across the countries' shared border, criticising it for "inhumane behaviour" in the latest row between the North African rivals. The migrants were sent across the frontier near the desert town of Figuig, Morocco's interior ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Chicago, IL

