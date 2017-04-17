Morocco Remains Safe despite Rise in Terrorist Activity in North Africa/Sahel in 2016
The eighth annual report, "Terrorism in North Africa and the Sahel in 2016," revealed that, despite this alarming trend, Morocco and Mauritania registered zero terrorist incidents in 2016, and that Morocco has been the country least-affected by terrorism in the region over the past fifteen years. "During 2016, Morocco continued to improve its counterterrorism capabilities, as demonstrated by multiple arrests of suspected terrorists, seizing weapons, and aborting violent plots," said the report.
