Morocco launches final stage of world largest solar plant
Rabat, April 2 - Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Saturday launched in the fourth and final stage of Noor Ouarzazate, the world's largest solar plant. The Noor Ouarzazate IV power station in the southern province of Ouarzazate, spanned over an area of 137 hectares , will be set up with over $75 million with photovoltaic technology, Xinhua news agency reported.
