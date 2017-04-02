Morocco launches final stage of world...

Morocco launches final stage of world largest solar plant

Read more: Xinhuanet

Morocco's King Mohammed VI launched Saturday in the southern province of Ouarzazate the fourth and final stage of Noor Ouarzazate, the world's largest solar plant. The Noor Ouarzazate IV power station, spanned over an area of 137 hectares , will be set up with over 75 million U.S. dollars with photovoltaic technology.

Chicago, IL

