Morocco jails man for throwing himself at king's car: report
A Moroccan court sentenced a man to three years in jail for trying to throw himself on King Mohammed VI's car to give him a message, media reported on Monday. A video posted online on March 23 showed a young man running towards the king's motorcade in the capital Rabat during a visit by Jordan's King Abdullah II.
