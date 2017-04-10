Morocco jails man for throwing himsel...

Morocco jails man for throwing himself at king's car: report

17 hrs ago

A Moroccan court sentenced a man to three years in jail for trying to throw himself on King Mohammed VI's car to give him a message, media reported on Monday. A video posted online on March 23 showed a young man running towards the king's motorcade in the capital Rabat during a visit by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Chicago, IL

