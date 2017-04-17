Morocco foresees bump cereal harvest ...

Morocco foresees bump cereal harvest to exceed 10 mln tons

5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Morocco expects its cereal harvest to hit a 10.2 million tons, an increasing of 203 pct in cereal harvest year-on-year. The forecast was made on Monday by agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch in a meeting at the eve of the opening of the annual International Agriculture Fair in the northern city of Meknes.

