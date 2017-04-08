Moroccan royal family spending "quali...

Moroccan royal family spending "quality time" in Cuban apartheid resort

Saturday

Add this royal family unit to the long list of soul-less cretins who've gone to Castrogonia for a rollicking good time. King Mohammed VI of Morocco, his wife, and his progeny are enjoying themselves at one of Castro, Inc.'s apartheid beach resorts.

Chicago, IL

