Meet the Boulanes

BY SHERIF AWAD Most think of Egypt as the traditional Hollywood of the East, but little do many know that Morocco was born as an international filmmaking destination just one year after the industry launched in Egypt, specifically in 1897, when Louis LumiA re shot one of the earliest films there entitled The Moroccan Goatherd. Since then, scores of international works have been filmed across Morocco, especially in the Ouarzazate area, the large-scale productions manned by small armies of local actors, location managers and assistant directors.

