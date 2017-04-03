Malaysia Chosen As ISESCO Hub In Sout...

Malaysia Chosen As ISESCO Hub In Southeast Asia - Bouraoui

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Mujahid Ishak LANGKAWI, April 4 -- The requirements for high quality education are the main reason Malaysia was chosen as the centre for Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in Southeast Asia. ISESCO representative based in Rabat, Morocco, Dr Adel Bouraoui said Malaysia was chosen based on its status and success, especially in the field of education, as well as being an exemplary Islamic nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC