Letter: Climate hypocrisy

Major climate change/global warming conferences have been held annually for more than two decades, including in Geneva, Switzerland; Kyoto, Japan; Buenos Aires, Argentina ; The Hague, Netherlands; Bonn, Germany; Marrakech, Morocco; New Delhi, India; Milan, Italy; Montreal, Canada; Nairobi, Kenya; Bali, Indonesia; Pozna, Poland; Copenhagen, Denmark; CancAon, Mexico; Durban, South Africa; Doha, Qatar; Warsaw, Poland; Lima, Peru; and Paris, France. Also, there were two "sustainability" conferences held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.