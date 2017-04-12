Kenneth Rijock Defiant

US-based controversial blogger, Kenneth Rijock has said he is standing by his story which has earned him a threat of legal action in Dominica. In a recent blog he alleged that the Ambassador to Dominica of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Benjilany, visited Dominica recently, met repeatedly with Skerrit and allegedly acquired thousands of blank official Dominica passports.

