Italian movie wins top prize at Mediterranean film festival in Morocco

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Italian movie "Indivisibili" by Edoardo De Angelis won late on Saturday the Grand Prix Tamouda d'or, the top prize at the 23rd International Mediterranean Film Festival in Morocco. China, as the guest of honor for this festival, also took numerous Chinese movies to the screen, which reflecting various areas of China's film industry.

