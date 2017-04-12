High Society: Sparking Up in the Moroccan Closet
I'm also a college student, and I live in a third-world country-Morocco. Some of the few close people that know I use marijuana don't understand that it's not because I'm depressed and trying to escape reality, but because it gives me time to myself, to think about the perfection that is nature, to imagine myself on a sunny beach or down by the river.
