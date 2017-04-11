Hakim Ziyech: I Won't Play for Morocco While Renard is Coach
By Safaa Kasraoui Rabat - Dutch-Moroccan midfielder, Hakim Zyich told the press on Thursday that he would never play for the Moroccan national football team as long as Herve Renard is the coach. It seems that things will never work out between Morocco's team coach and the Ajax Amsterdam footballer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
