Grigor Dimitrov With Poor Start of Red Court Season

Saturday Apr 15

Best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost 4:6; 6:1; 1:6 his match versus No 389 in the world - Tommy Roberto from Spain in the ATP 250 Tournament, held in Marrakech, Morocco, according to BNR.

