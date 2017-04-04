Frutarom's Second Acquisition in 2017

Frutarom's Second Acquisition in 2017

Frutarom Industries Ltd. , one of the world's 10 largest companies in the field of flavors and natural specialty fine ingredients, continues its momentum of acquisitions and the implementation of its rapid and profitable growth strategy: The Company announces that today it signed an agreement for the purchase of RenA© Laurent of France with activity also in Morocco as well as natural extracts activity known as BFA for approx. USD 21.3 million .

