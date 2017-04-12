Four talented friends in perfect harm...

Four talented friends in perfect harmony for west Dorset gig

The Maxwell Quartet will be bringing their "brilliant and exhilarating" show to Bridport Arts Centre, South Street, on Friday, May 5, from 11am to 12noon. The four young musicians met while they were still students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2010, and were residency artists for Enterprise Music Scotland 2011 to 2013.

