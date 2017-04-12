Four talented friends in perfect harmony for west Dorset gig
The Maxwell Quartet will be bringing their "brilliant and exhilarating" show to Bridport Arts Centre, South Street, on Friday, May 5, from 11am to 12noon. The four young musicians met while they were still students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2010, and were residency artists for Enterprise Music Scotland 2011 to 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC