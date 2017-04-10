Feras Hasbini has been named Development Director at Hilton in Casablanca, Morocco
Hilton has signalled its intention to ramp up its expansion in North Africa with the establishment of a dedicated development office in Casablanca. Building on an active pipeline in the region, which has grown to 15 hotels across Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, Hilton has identified North Africa as a focus area for further growth.
