EB Meyrowitz: New eyewear collection

Founded in Prussia by Emil Bruno Meyrowitz in 1852, opticians EB Meyrowitz has always had a dynamic history at the forefront of adventure and travel, having created optical devices and instruments in the early days of motor racing, mountaineering and aviation. It carries this focus on craftsmanship into the modern day, and now has ateliers across the globe offering both ready-to-wear and bespoke services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.