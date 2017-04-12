Earth Day-2017: Nature's warning - mend ways now or be doomed
New Delhi, April 22 - Even as the world celebrated the 48th Earth Day on Saturday, over a hundred farmers from drought-hit Tamil Nadu were seen protesting in the national capital along with the skulls of their kin, who chose to kill themselves as deficit rains for the fourth year in a row spelt doom for them. While many would dismiss it as just a political issue, environment and climate experts call it a grim reminder of what went wrong in the past and a sign of caution for what the future has in store for us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC