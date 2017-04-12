Earth Day-2017: Nature's warning - me...

Earth Day-2017: Nature's warning - mend ways now or be doomed

New Delhi, April 22 - Even as the world celebrated the 48th Earth Day on Saturday, over a hundred farmers from drought-hit Tamil Nadu were seen protesting in the national capital along with the skulls of their kin, who chose to kill themselves as deficit rains for the fourth year in a row spelt doom for them. While many would dismiss it as just a political issue, environment and climate experts call it a grim reminder of what went wrong in the past and a sign of caution for what the future has in store for us.

Chicago, IL

