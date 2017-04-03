Drunk plane passenger arrested at Man...

Drunk plane passenger arrested at Manchester Airport

Drunk and abusive passenger is arrested after necking duty free vodka and arguing with his girlfriend on their way back from holiday - despite court ban on seeing her A drunk and disruptive plane passenger was arrested at Manchester Airport after he downed duty free vodka and argued with his girlfriend - despite having been banned from seeing her. Harry Woolley, 36, had police waiting for him as his flight back from Agadir, in Morocco, touched down in the UK, Stockport Magistrates court heard.

