Cuba, Morocco reestablish diplomatic ties after 37 years

Havana, April 22 - Cuba and Morocco has signed an agreement to reestablish diplomatic ties after a gap of 37 years, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Guided by the mutual will to develop friendly relations, the two governments agreed to reestablish ties as well as political, economic and cultural cooperation, said the agreement, signed on Friday by the two countries' envoys to the UN in New York.

