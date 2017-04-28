.com | UN Security Council delays vote on Western Sahara to allow pullback

.com | UN Security Council delays vot...

UN Security Council delays vote on Western Sahara to allow pullback

Read more: News24

The UN Security Council on Thursday postponed voting on a draft resolution on the Western Sahara conflict amid signs the Polisario Front independence movement was preparing a pullback from a tense zone of the contested territory, a council diplomat has said. The US-drafted text included a strong appeal to the Polisario Front to immediately withdraw from the Guerguerat strip, which has become a potential flashpoint between the independence fighters and Moroccan troops.

Chicago, IL

