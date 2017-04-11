.com | Morocco's king regains upper hand with new cabinet
Morocco's new government is set to be dominated by officials close to the palace despite the premier hailing from the country's ruling Islamist party. King Mohamed VI on Wednesday announced the new line-up to be led by Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othman, second-in-command of the Justice and Development Party .
.
