Classical music must get bricks and m...

Classical music must get bricks and mortar mobile

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: On An Overgrown Path

We live in an increasingly mobile world where we work and consume our entertainment on the move, with new technologies allowing our culture to become increasingly decentralised. Classical music is obsessively riding the wave of virtual mobility with a plethora of new apps and streaming services, yet the art form is swimming against the tide of physical decentralisation by concentrating its infrastructure investment on expensive central facilities such as the 789 million bricks and mortar Elbphilharmonie .

Start the conversation, or Read more at On An Overgrown Path.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC