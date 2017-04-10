Clashes at Morocco student demo1 hour ago

Clashes at Morocco student demo1 hour...

Violent clashes broke out in the Moroccan city of Fes as security forces fired tear gas at radical leftist students. Activists and news reports yesterday said some 45 people from both sides had been injured in the confrontation on the edge of the central city's university campus and outside the main court.

