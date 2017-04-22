China, Morocco eye stronger partnership

China and Morocco agreed to boost their strategic partnership during the three-day visit by Chinese publicity chief Liu Qibao to Rabat. Liu, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been in the African country since April 20 with a Chinese delegation at the invitation of the Moroccan government.



