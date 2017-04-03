Brief-Riocan Reit Announces Public Of...

Brief-Riocan Reit Announces Public Offering of $300 MLN of Series Z Senior Unsecured Debentures

NEW YORK, April 5 The default rate among U.S. retailers will jump to 9 percent, equivalent to $6 billion worth of debt, in the next year as consumers keep gravitating to discounters and online shopping, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

