Brazils sugar production to ease slightly, as cane harvesting falls
Sugar production in Brazil's Centre South cane belt will ease slightly this season, as falling area in the top growing state of Sao Paulo outweighs a shift toward sugar, and away ethanol, officials said. In its first forecast for the 2017-18 season, the Brazilian crop supply agency Conab forecast cane production in the Centre South to fall by 2.4%, to 598m tonnes.
