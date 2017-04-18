Brazils sugar production to ease slig...

Brazils sugar production to ease slightly, as cane harvesting falls

Read more: Agrimoney.com

Sugar production in Brazil's Centre South cane belt will ease slightly this season, as falling area in the top growing state of Sao Paulo outweighs a shift toward sugar, and away ethanol, officials said. In its first forecast for the 2017-18 season, the Brazilian crop supply agency Conab forecast cane production in the Centre South to fall by 2.4%, to 598m tonnes.

Chicago, IL

