Art looks at nature and Noongar culture

Busselton's Aboriginal community is urged to have a say on a new collaborative art project exploring the timeless link between nature and Noongar culture. Noongar women are working with the Busselton-Dunsborough Environment Centre, South West Catchments Council, South West Women's Health Centre and BESS Home and Community Care to create an art project aimed at "standing strong to reclaim identity, spirituality and empowerment by connecting to country".

