Agbani Darego marries TY Danjuma's son in Morocco

15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Agbani Darego, 2001 Miss World got married over the weekend to Ishaya Danjuma, son of former Defense minister and business man, Theophilus Danjuma. According to some online reports, the beauty queen/ fashion entrepreneur shared the news on her Instagram page with the picture showing her in a wedding dress with her partner turning their backs to the camera at the wedding.

