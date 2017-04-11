Africa Football Chief Open to Moving ...

Africa Football Chief Open to Moving Cup of Nations to Mid-Year

New president of the African soccer confederation Ahmad of Madagascar, speaks at a press conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The new head of Africa's chief football Federation says he is open to moving the Africa Cup of Nations to mid-year and making other changes to the biennial tournament.

