Africa: Bensouda, Annan Tell Africa to Stop Demonising the ICC
The sustained attack on the International Criminal Court by the African Union came into focus at the 2017 Mo Ibrahim Foundation annual Governance Weekend in Marrakech, Morocco. Foundation chairman Mohammed Ibrahim, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda defended the institution that has become the object of hate by the AU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC