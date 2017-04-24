Africa: Bensouda, Annan Tell Africa t...

Africa: Bensouda, Annan Tell Africa to Stop Demonising the ICC

The sustained attack on the International Criminal Court by the African Union came into focus at the 2017 Mo Ibrahim Foundation annual Governance Weekend in Marrakech, Morocco. Foundation chairman Mohammed Ibrahim, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda defended the institution that has become the object of hate by the AU.

