A Proteus ONE machine which has been delivered to The Rutherford Cancer Centre in Newport
A KEY piece of machinery has been delivered to the multi-million pound cancer treatment centre that is nearing completion in Newport. The Rutherford Cancer Centre South Wales will be based at Newport's Celtic Springs Business Park, and is set to be the first of three that Proton Partners International Limited is committed to developing in the UK.
