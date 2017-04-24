3 killed in fire by phone charger in Morocco
Rabat, April 30 - Three people were killed and four others injured in a fire caused by a phone charger in the Moroccan city of Azilal, police said. Preliminary investigations showed that the fire broke out on Saturday in an apartment due to the inappropriately plugged charger, Xinhua news agency reported.
