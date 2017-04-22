12 killed in Venezuela violence

12 killed in Venezuela violence

Several high-ranking officials in Venezuela's military and security services also face US indictments on corruption and drug trafficking charges, accusations that would leave them vulnerable to prosecution if Maduro and his United Socialist party lose control of the government. Earlier on Friday, local media reported that the death toll from ongoing protests against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stood at 10, with one person having been killed overnight in Caracas.



